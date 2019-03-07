Dr. Ewa Schafer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ewa Schafer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Schafer works at
NorthShore Medical Group6810 N McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood, IL 60712 Directions (847) 998-4170
Northshore University Healthsystem Division of Allergy and Immunology2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 320, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 998-4170
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Evanston Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I rarely write reviews but today felt I had a very good experience with Dr. Schaeffer and her staff. The visit was long because I needed several tests and also have other, complicating ailments that confused the situation. Her three assistants were really sweet, and Dr. Schaeffer herself was strong and friendly and seemed very sure of her process. While waiting for my results to manifest (allergy tests), I could hear Dr. Schaeffer being very kind to a distraught young child. Not easy. Good doc!
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053436345
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Schafer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schafer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schafer works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.