Dr. Ewa Schafer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Schafer works at NorthShore Medical Group in Lincolnwood, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.