Overview

Dr. Ewa Ruggieri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Ruggieri works at Northeast Medical Group - Endocrinology - Westerly in Westerly, RI with other offices in Mystic, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.