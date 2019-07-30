Overview

Dr. Ewa Olech, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Olech works at 8440 West Lake Mead Blvd. Suite 104 Las Vegas, NV 89128 in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.