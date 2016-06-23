Overview

Dr. Ewa Mrozek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.



Dr. Mrozek works at Marion Area Physicians, LLC in Marion, OH with other offices in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.