Dr. Ewa Mrozek, MD
Overview
Dr. Ewa Mrozek, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center.
Locations
Medcenter Home Health1050 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7830
The Gerad Center for Cancer Treatment LLC803 W Market St Ste 200, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 222-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mrozek is a very intelligent,caring and understanding Doctor. I trust her judgement. Have only heard great things about her and staff. Highly recommended from other nurses. I will miss her greatly as she moves on.
About Dr. Ewa Mrozek, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
