Overview

Dr. Ewa Lupa-Laskus, MD is a Pulmonologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Lupa-Laskus works at Arizona Pulmonary Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.