Dr. Koziorynska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ewa Koziorynska, MD
Overview
Dr. Ewa Koziorynska, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD CRISTIANA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Koziorynska works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ewa Koziorynska, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710997614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD CRISTIANA BOLIVIANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koziorynska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koziorynska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziorynska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziorynska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koziorynska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koziorynska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.