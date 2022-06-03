Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozikowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD
Overview
Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Med Academic Bialystok.
Locations
Ewa Kozikowska MD141 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 355-8484Monday8:00am - 6:15pmTuesday8:00am - 6:15pmWednesday8:00am - 6:15pmThursday8:00am - 6:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kozikowska, Is a brilliant, caring, compassionate psychiatrist. She has helped me tremendously, and I can honestly say without her I don't know what I would have done. Teddy her admin is also lovely and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Kozikowska.
About Dr. Ewa Kozikowska, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1063585644
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Med/Cabrini Med Center
- Med Academic Bialystok
Dr. Kozikowska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozikowska accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozikowska speaks Polish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozikowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozikowska.
