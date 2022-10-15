Dr. Ewa Konca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Konca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ewa Konca, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Konca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chaparral Medical Group520 E Foothill Blvd Ste C, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-3065
-
2
Inland Valley Disease Management Clinic1904 N Orange Grove Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 469-1823
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Konca?
She understands the disease that she is treating. The medication she prescribed is 100 times better than the one I was taking.
About Dr. Ewa Konca, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134197528
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konca works at
Dr. Konca has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Konca. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.