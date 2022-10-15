Overview

Dr. Ewa Konca, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Konca works at Chaparral Medical Group in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.