Overview

Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Komorowska-Timek works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.