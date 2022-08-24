See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Komorowska-Timek works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
    Advanced Plastic Surgery
3855 Burton St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 323-3102

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I first went to visit Dr. Timek in August 2022 regarding some botched surgery that I had received from another surgeon years ago. I was ashamed and could not even show myself to my new husband. My right breast was falling off to the right. Dr. Timek did the reconstructive surgery on August 18, 2022. My whole life has changed. I saw the result today, and I am thrilled. I feel beautiful and whole again. Dr. Timek did an outstanding and stupendous job! Never did I dream she could create such a masterpiece, but she did, and I am happier than I have ever been in my life!! I highly recommend Dr. Timek to anyone seeking reconstructive or plastic surgery; she is the five star best in her field. You will love the results!! She is truly genuine and compassionate, and is a fine artist who creates the perfect masterpiece! Her nurses are also fabulous and are excellent with patients, very compassionate!! the frontline office staff is wonderful, like a breath of fresh air!!
    Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD
    About Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1710996319
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ewa Komorowska-Timek, MD is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Komorowska-Timek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Komorowska-Timek works at Advanced Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Komorowska-Timek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komorowska-Timek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komorowska-Timek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

