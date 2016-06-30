Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD
Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Med In Gdansk.
Chesapeake Community Service Board224 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9334Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gaddis is pleasant and takes care of my needs. Always knows whats best for me. She has helped me tremendously with all my problems. I would recommend her to fix you up!
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801871959
- New England Med Center
- Academy Of Med In Gdansk
Dr. Gaddis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaddis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddis.
