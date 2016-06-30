See All Psychiatrists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Med In Gdansk.

Dr. Gaddis works at Chesapeake Integrated Behavior in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake Community Service Board
    224 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-9334
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2016
    Dr. Gaddis is pleasant and takes care of my needs. Always knows whats best for me. She has helped me tremendously with all my problems. I would recommend her to fix you up!
    jim in Chesapeake, VA — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801871959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Academy Of Med In Gdansk
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ewa Gaddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaddis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaddis works at Chesapeake Integrated Behavior in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gaddis’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

