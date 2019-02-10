Overview

Dr. Ewa Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Campbell works at Congress Park Primary Care in Centerville, OH with other offices in Washington Township, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.