Dr. Evtishios Daros, DO is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin.



Dr. Daros works at MDVIP - Grand Blanc, Michigan in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.