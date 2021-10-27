Dr. Evren Burakgazi-Dalkilic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evren Burakgazi-Dalkilic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evren Burakgazi-Dalkilic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic?
Wonderful, calm dimeter, knowledgeable, sensitive, understanding, thoughtful, caring, highly recommend Dr. Burakgazi as a caretaker.
About Dr. Evren Burakgazi-Dalkilic, MD
- Neurology
- English, Turkish
- Female
- 1164440483
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Selcuk University School Of Medicine
- ISTANBUL UNIVERSITY / CERRAHPASA MEDICAL FACULTY
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic works at
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic speaks Turkish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burakgazi-Dalkilic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.