Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.
Locations
Lexes Obstetrics and Gynecology953 Seminole Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49441 Directions (231) 766-8945
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schexnaydre is so down to earth, she is very nice, sweet, and knowledgeable about everything I need help with. I wouldn’t trust anyone else to deliver my babies. She delivered my 2nd child and will deliver anymore I shall have. Bonus is she has everything in house from a lab to doing ultrasound’s. So no need to go somewhere separate for testing.
About Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schexnaydre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schexnaydre accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schexnaydre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schexnaydre has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schexnaydre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schexnaydre speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schexnaydre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schexnaydre.
