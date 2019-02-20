Overview

Dr. Evon Schexnaydre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.



Dr. Schexnaydre works at Lexes Obstetrics and Gynecology in Norton Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.