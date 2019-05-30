Dr. Evin McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evin McCabe, MD
Overview
Dr. Evin McCabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. McCabe works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at East 85th Street178 E 85th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 434-3427
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCabe?
Dr. McCabe agreed to do my colonoscopy after my doctor’s office failed to cancel with me (and I had done all of the prep required!). He was kind, professional, and patient with my questions. He was supportive of my decision not to have anesthesia for the procedure and took the time to explain what was happening. I can’t recommend him enough. He had no obligation to me as a patient, as I was not his to begin with. He was sympathetic to my situation and stepped in to help which was truly above and beyond. He had a lovely personality and good sense of humor which lessened my stress. I am so grateful!
About Dr. Evin McCabe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710934187
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.