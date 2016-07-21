See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO

Diagnostic Radiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They graduated from NY Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Sokolovskaya works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Breast Imaging in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Diagnostic Radiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Gumbardo, MD
Dr. Robert Gumbardo, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Medical Center
    1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-2305
  2. 2
    Monmouth Medical Center Inc
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 923-6537
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Benign Breast Disorders
Diagnostic Imaging
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Benign Breast Disorders
Diagnostic Imaging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sokolovskaya?

    Jul 21, 2016
    Very nice and caring doctor.
    Ida S in Far Rockaway, NY — Jul 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sokolovskaya to family and friends

    Dr. Sokolovskaya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sokolovskaya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO.

    About Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306164918
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NY Coll Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sokolovskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sokolovskaya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sokolovskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokolovskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokolovskaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokolovskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokolovskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Evgeniya Sokolovskaya, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.