Dr. Evgeniy Filin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evgeniy Filin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Filin works at
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8348
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was comfortable on first visit and continue to be. Knowledgeable, good listener, benefited from advice and adjusting of my medications. Excellent psychiatrist.
About Dr. Evgeniy Filin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filin works at
Dr. Filin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Filin speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Filin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filin.
