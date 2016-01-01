Dr. Evgenia Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evgenia Kagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Evgenia Kagan, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kagan works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kagan?
About Dr. Evgenia Kagan, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578759502
Education & Certifications
- ROSTOV MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kagan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.