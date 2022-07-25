Dr. Edmondson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Everton Edmondson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Everton Edmondson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Baylor Medicine7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Edmondson is the most caring awesome Dr he listens and explains very well been seeing him for years and has helped me with any medical problems on a Saturday or Sunday he's always there when I need him I really appreciate all he has done and does for me god bless you Dr Edmondson
About Dr. Everton Edmondson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Edmondson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmondson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmondson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmondson.
