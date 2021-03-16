Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrindell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD
Dr. Everton Arrindell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Tennessee Retina, PC1125 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 300, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (629) 219-7466
Tennessee Retina, PC77 Fairfield Blvd, Crossville, TN 38558 Directions (615) 703-2377
Tennessee Retina345 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2376
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
My first visit was great. Dr Arrindell was kind and explained all procedures and was understanding about my concerns of expense of procedures. I had an injection which was the first of 7 that it didn't hurt.
- English
- Eye Institute of the Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Michigan W.K. Kellogg Eye Center
- St. Vincent's Hospital
- University of Iowa|University of Iowa College of Medicine
Dr. Arrindell has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Chorioretinal Scars and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrindell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
