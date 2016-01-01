Overview

Dr. Evert Eriksson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Eriksson works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.