Dr. Everett Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Everett Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater Rochester Orthopaedics PC30 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 295-5314
-
2
Lattimore of Culver Rd. Pt.2621 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 295-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Dr. Weiss did a total hip replacement on me. He explained the entire operation beforehand, and answered all of my questions thoroughly and thoughtfully both before and after the operation.
About Dr. Everett Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841453768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.