Overview

Dr. Everett Trevor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Trevor works at Pulmedica in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.