Dr. Everett Robert, MD
Overview
Dr. Everett Robert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Southern Brain And Spine3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 454-0141
Southern Brain And Spine4770 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 110, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 454-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Everett Robert, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charity/Lsu
- Lsu Cha
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Robert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robert.
