Overview

Dr. Everett Moody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Moody works at Ophthalmology Consultants in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.