Podiatry
Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Mason III works at Crossroads Podiatry/Ingrwn Nail in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Crossroads Podiatry & Ingrown Nail Center Inc.
    3231 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 (770) 251-8940

  Piedmont Newnan Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Feb 02, 2021
    Fantastic Doctor!!!! I'm 73 years old and have seen many doctors in my life. I would rate Dr Mason at the top if not the best. His staff was also next to none.
    Podiatry
    English
    1972535235
    MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM is accepting new patients.

    Dr. Mason III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mason III works at Crossroads Podiatry/Ingrwn Nail in Newnan, GA.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

