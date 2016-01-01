Dr. Everett Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Everett Hill, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hunterdon Specialty Care PC190 State Route 31 Ste 100, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6654
-
2
Hunterdon Medical Center Psych2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
About Dr. Everett Hill, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770557464
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.