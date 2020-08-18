Dr. Everett Dejong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Dejong, MD
Overview
Dr. Everett Dejong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Dejong works at
Locations
-
1
Mima Orthopedics and Sports Medicine205 E Nasa Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 361-5548
-
2
Mima Rheumatology290 MICHIGAN AVE, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 728-2309
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dejong?
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. DeJong. He is caring and thorough. He’s also an excellent doctor. I highly recommend him. Both my husband have been treated by him.
About Dr. Everett Dejong, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538159074
Education & Certifications
- Keller Army Community Hospital
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejong works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.