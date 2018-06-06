Overview

Dr. Everardo Cobos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Cobos works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.