Dr. Evens Rodney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rodney works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA and Prairieville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.