Dr. Llorente has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyne Llorente, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelyne Llorente, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16152 Beach Blvd Ste 173, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 885-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Llorente is the best! She make the effort to completely understand what the issue is before she even starts the exam. I have great confidence in her ability to treat me. She explains the problem very well and explained why she chose that course of action. I feel i am in good hands. Awesome doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Evelyne Llorente, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306926423
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llorente accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llorente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llorente speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Llorente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llorente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llorente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llorente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.