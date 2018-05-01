Overview

Dr. Evelyn White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. White works at SAINT JOSEPH CHILDRENS HOSP ONC in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.