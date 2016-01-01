Overview

Dr. Evelyn Vinopal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Vinopal works at Hall Health Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

