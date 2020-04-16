Overview

Dr. Evelyn Williams Varnado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Williams Varnado works at Eagle Obstetrics & Gynecology in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.