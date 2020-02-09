See All Allergists & Immunologists in New York, NY
Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Lviv Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Tolston works at Allergy Asthma Immunology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Immunology On Madison 069478
    161 Madison Ave Rm 3A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 424-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2020
    Dr. Tolston is a great doctor. I have been suffering with allergies for years before meeting her. The first time I came to Dr. Tolston office was a year and a half ago. From the very first visit I felt that I can trust this doctor and that I am in good hands. She thoroughly tested me for reactions to different substances and I was diagnosed with multiple allergies. Dr. Tolston took time to explain my diagnoses to me in detail and answered all of my questions. She recommended me to start immunotherapy and carefully guided me through the build-up phase. She prescribed medicine when it was necessary and stopped it when my condition gradually improved. Immunotherapy helped me enormously and improved the quality of my life. Now I am on a maintenance plan and only have to come once every 3 weeks. Dr. Tolston's office is very well organized. Her staff is friendly. Dr. Tolston is knowledgeable and caring and I would highly recommend her to anyone suffering from allergies.
    About Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1528066834
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    • Cabrini Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Lviv Medical Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
