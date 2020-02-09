Overview

Dr. Evelyn Tolston, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Lviv Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tolston works at Allergy Asthma Immunology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.