Dr. Evelyn Roland, DO
Dr. Evelyn Roland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Roland works at
Palmetto Health-USC Obstetrics and Gynecology - Women Physicians Associates OB/GYN9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 620, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 779-6776
LMC Emergency Medicine2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 791-2000
- 3 565 Columbia Ave Ste 100, Chapin, SC 29036 Directions (803) 936-7476
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Roland has always been kind with an excellent bedside manner. She's the reason I seek care here.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1871755173
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Roland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roland works at
Dr. Roland has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.