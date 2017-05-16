Overview

Dr. Evelyn Roland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Roland works at Prisma Health OB/GYN in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC and Chapin, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.