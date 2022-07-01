Dr. Evelyn Ortiz Castillo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Ortiz Castillo, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Ortiz Castillo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Ortiz Castillo works at
Locations
-
1
Baldwin Park Family Dental4808 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 768-1162Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz Castillo?
I was in a lot of pain due to an issue on a pulled tooth which was done outside of Dr. Ortiz's office. I called and needed to be seen in the worst way. They did not make me wait, or schedule me a week out. They said that they did not want me to be in pain and Dr Ortiz took me in right away. She compassionately and diligently worked on my issue explaining and constantly asking if I was ok all throughout a very painful process. She took time to talk about the issue as she was working and genuinely cared about what I was going through. I have been to other dentists over the years, but I cannot say that any of them in my opinion were as caring, gentle and knowledgeable as Dr. Ortiz. The whole staff is amazing from the front desk to the techs. They have definitely taken away that negative connotation of "going to the dentist" for me. As long as Dr Ortiz is in practice, I will be a loyal patient.
About Dr. Evelyn Ortiz Castillo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1568723328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz Castillo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortiz Castillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortiz Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz Castillo works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.