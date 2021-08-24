Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Ara Keshishian MD APMC1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 413, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 658-5980
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was having infertility trouble over the course of 2 years. I went to Dr. Mitchell for an annual women's well visit and found her to be very engaged and hopeful about my journey. She wanted to help me, and she really did. She listened and was willing to deep dive through any issues I thought might be leading to the infertility and was kind-hearted at every single appointment. I saw her from August 2020 to when around February 2021 after I conceived my daughter and later through my first few prenatal appointments. I thank Dr. Mitchell with helping me conceive my daughter not only because of her positive energy, but because she supported me and listened to me (as I listened to my body) to help work through why I wasn't conceiving. She pulled all the stops to help me with a hysteroscopy and laparoscopy during the times of COVID. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Evelyn Mitchell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982136610
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
