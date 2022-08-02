Dr. Evelyn Lopez Brignoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez Brignoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Lopez Brignoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Lopez Brignoni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Lopez Brignoni works at
Locations
Evelyn Lopez Brignoni MD PA299 Alhambra Cir Ste 218, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 670-1411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've read other reviews about waiting too long, being unprofessional....my experience with her for my child was excellent - a very caring person who knows what she is talking about
About Dr. Evelyn Lopez Brignoni, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1306060256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez Brignoni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez Brignoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez Brignoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez Brignoni has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez Brignoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez Brignoni speaks Creole.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Brignoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Brignoni.
