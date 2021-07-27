See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Evelyn Lilly, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Evelyn Lilly, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Lilly works at Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program
    50 Staniford St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2914
  2. 2
    104 ENDICOTT ST, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 882-6566
  3. 3
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2914
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Rash
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jerry Morris — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Evelyn Lilly, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    NPI Number
    • 1447546213
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lilly has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

