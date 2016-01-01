Overview

Dr. Evelyn Kluka, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Kluka works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.