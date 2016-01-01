Dr. Evelyn Kluka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kluka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Kluka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Kluka, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Kluka works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Health Pensacola Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (304) 388-1552
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Evelyn Kluka, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kluka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kluka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kluka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kluka has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kluka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kluka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kluka.
