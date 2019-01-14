See All Dermatologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Evelyn Jones, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
33 years of experience
Dr. Evelyn Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.

Dr. Jones works at Wellsprings Dermatology in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Wellsprings Dermatology
    2721 W Park Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 554-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excessive Sweating
Hidradenitis
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rosacea
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2019
    Loved! Loved, loved her!!!!
    palmersville, ten — Jan 14, 2019
    About Dr. Evelyn Jones, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982643797
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Wellsprings Dermatology in Paducah, KY. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

