Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Greco, DO
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Greco, DO is a Dermatologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Greco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Walk-in Dermatology441 S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 388-6622Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greco?
Dr Greco is personable and attentive. She takes the time with you to ensure you will be fully taken care of. She is excellent with cosmetic procedures. Her assistant Alyssa is also great. They will give you a great experience.
About Dr. Evelyn Greco, DO
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1861897290
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.