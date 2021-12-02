Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felluca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara|Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Felluca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Perfectly Female Women s Health Care PC1860 Town Center Dr Ste 110, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 470-7732Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Perfectly Female Women s Health Care PC20925 Professional Plz Ste 200, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (571) 470-7813Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felluca?
After moving to Northern Virginia a year ago I have been trying to establish doctors in the area. This is not an easy task. Dr. Felluca came highly recommended by several co-workers. I was able to make an appointment easily and her staff accommodated my scheduling needs all while remaining courteous and friendly. Dr. Felluca was thorough and professional. She listened attentively to my past medical history and did a thorough review of past records I provided. I am very pleased and will recommend Dr Felluca to my daughter.
About Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1265506505
Education & Certifications
- Maryland General Hospital|Maryland General Hospital|Md Genl Hospital|Md Genl Hospital
- MD Genl Hosp-U MD Sch Med|MD Genl Hosp-U MD Sch Med|MD Genl Hospital University MD School Med|University of Maryland School of Medicine|MD Genl Hospital University MD School Med|University of Maryland School of Medicine
- Autonama University of Guadalajara|Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felluca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felluca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felluca works at
Dr. Felluca has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felluca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felluca speaks Italian and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Felluca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felluca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felluca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felluca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.