See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara|Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Felluca works at Perfectly Female Women s Health Care PC in Reston, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfectly Female Women s Health Care PC
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 110, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7732
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Perfectly Female Women s Health Care PC
    20925 Professional Plz Ste 200, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7813
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Sterilization Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Felluca?

    Dec 02, 2021
    After moving to Northern Virginia a year ago I have been trying to establish doctors in the area. This is not an easy task. Dr. Felluca came highly recommended by several co-workers. I was able to make an appointment easily and her staff accommodated my scheduling needs all while remaining courteous and friendly. Dr. Felluca was thorough and professional. She listened attentively to my past medical history and did a thorough review of past records I provided. I am very pleased and will recommend Dr Felluca to my daughter.
    — Dec 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felluca to family and friends

    Dr. Felluca's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Felluca

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD.

    About Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265506505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maryland General Hospital|Maryland General Hospital|Md Genl Hospital|Md Genl Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • MD Genl Hosp-U MD Sch Med|MD Genl Hosp-U MD Sch Med|MD Genl Hospital University MD School Med|University of Maryland School of Medicine|MD Genl Hospital University MD School Med|University of Maryland School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Autonama University of Guadalajara|Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felluca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felluca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felluca has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felluca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Felluca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felluca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felluca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felluca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Evelyn Felluca, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.