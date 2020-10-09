Overview

Dr. Evelyn Cusack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Cusack works at Stamford Health Medical Group - Cardiology in Stamford, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.