Dr. Evelyn Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Chen, MD
Dr. Evelyn Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
R-p-w Obstetrics & Gynecology Sc360 W Butterfield Rd Ste 250, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 832-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1164412342
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Minnan.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
