Dr. Brosnan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Brosnan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Cancer Institute Franz Clinic4805 NE Glisan St Ste 11N, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-1350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brosnan?
About Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1497098941
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosnan works at
Dr. Brosnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosnan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.