Overview

Dr. Evelyn Berne, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Berne works at South Florida Regional Breast Care in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.