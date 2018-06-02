Overview

Dr. Evelyn Ackermann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Ackermann works at Ophthalmology Associates in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Presbyopia and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.