Dr. Eveline Klenotic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klenotic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eveline Klenotic, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eveline Klenotic, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Klenotic works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Health SOM Center Surgery5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5712
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klenotic?
Dr. Klenotic is a very caring and conscientious Doctor! She is very patient and explains the before and after procedures! She is a good listener and does not rush you!
About Dr. Eveline Klenotic, DO
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801185541
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General
- Des Moines University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klenotic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klenotic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klenotic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klenotic works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klenotic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klenotic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klenotic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klenotic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.